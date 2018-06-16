Former John Paul II Centurion Jose Treviño was called up to the Texas Rangers prior to Friday's game with the Colorado Rockies. Treviño has spent the 2018 campaign with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders where he has hit .233, 16 RBI, and 3 HR.

Welcome to The Show, Jose Trevino. pic.twitter.com/MoZxGcppXR — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 16, 2018

Treviño's call up comes after Rangers starting catcher Robinson Chirinos was given a one-game suspension that he served Friday. Carlos Perez started Friday's game at catcher for the Rangers, but later sprained his ankle. which gave way for Treviño to make his first major league appearance. Treviño went 0-4 on the night, it is unclear if he will remain with the club following Chirinos' activation from suspension. We will keep you updated on 3News throughout the weekend.

