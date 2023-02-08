Harlem Globetrotters set to slam, jam at American Bank Center in 2024

The Harlem Globetrotters will also hold a brand new, interactive Halftime Skills Showcase where members of the audience can show off their ball skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everybody get up, it's time to slam now!

...Or at least, it'll be time to do so in February of 2024.

The American Bank Center announced in a press release that the Harlem Globetrotters will take their upcoming 2024 World Tour to Corpus Christi's American Bank Center on Feb. 5, 2024.

The Harlem Globetrotters are an elite team of basketball players that are known the world over for their ballhandling tricks, comedic flair and wildly engaging performances as they play against their longtime rivals the Washington Generals.

Fans can look forward to the return of Globetrotters members Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, Thunder and others in the tour's lineup.

But that's not all – the Harlem Globetrotters will also hold a brand new Halftime Skills Showcase where members of the audience will be invited midcourt to flex their very own basketball talents.

Fans can score tickets to the 2024 show at the American Bank enter box office as well as online at the Harlem Globetrotters' official website and Ticketmaster. "Magic Passes" and "Celebrity Court Passes" that come with exclusive perks and amenities will also be available for purchase.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased with the code "VENUE" until Oct. 15 at 10 p.m., after which tickets will go on regular sale Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

More information about the event and the American Bank Center's policies and regulations can be found at the American Bank Center's official website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!