Basketball

TAMUCC Men's Basketball handles Schreiner in front of a big crowd for "Education Day"

The Islanders win-streak at home continues with a 5-0 record.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' men's basketball team took care of business on "Education Day" at the Dugan Wellness Center, 104-69 over Division III Schreiner.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi welcomed in about 700 grade school students from the area to watch the game.

