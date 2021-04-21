Batter up! Introducing your Corpus Christi Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits!

Every Wednesday home game, the Hooks will take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger and baseball go hand in hand. Every Corpus Christi Hooks fan knows this. So why not combine the two?

That's exactly what will happen at every Wednesday Hooks' home game. Instead of the Hooks, the team will take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to honor the sweet and savory breakfast favorite from Whataburger.

The unveiling Wednesday follows the 2020 debut of the Hooks’ Celebrate Whataburger Collection in honor of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary.

“We look forward to celebrating this iconic menu item while taking the Celebrate Whataburger Collection to the next level,” said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard. “Missing the 2020 season has fans starving for Hooks Baseball, and we felt we could indulge that craving with a tasty new uniform every Wednesday.”

The uniform will feature "orange-and-white-striped uniforms inspired by Whataburger’s iconic table tents, while the on-field hats will be orange-and-white versions of the Hooks’ Fauxback caps," Hooks officials said in a press release.

Wednesdays will also be Whataburger Day at Whataburger Field. Adults can buy one berm ticket and get a kid ticket free.

“Much like the Corpus Christi Hooks, our Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a longstanding fan favorite,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We couldn’t be more excited to watch the team play as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and add more Whataburger pride to their orange-and-white collection.”

Celebrate Whataburger merchandise, including brand new replica jerseys and hats, are on sale now at cchooks.com/shop.

