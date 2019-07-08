WACO, Texas — Baylor will open the 2020 football season against and SEC foe.

Wednesday, Baylor Athletics announced it will open the 2020 season against Ole Miss in the Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It's the second meeting between the two programs. The previous was a 21-10 Baylor win in 1975.

“We received tremendous support from the Baylor Family in the 2018 Texas Bowl win, and we’re really excited to return to Houston for a third consecutive season in 2020,” athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a press release.

The Bears have seen recent success in Houston, having just beat Vanderbilt on the same field in the 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, 45-38.

In addition, Baylor added a 2021 non-conference game against Texas Southern, the first meeting between the two programs. That addition means Baylor's non-conference scheduling is complete through 2023:

2020:

Sept. 5 - vs. Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston

Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19 - vs. Incarnate Word

2021:

Sept. 4 - at Texas State

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas Southern

Oct. 16 - vs. BYU

2022:

Sept. 3 - vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 10 - at BYU

Sept. 17 - vs. Texas State

2023:

Sept. 2 - vs. Texas State

Sept. 9 - vs. Utah

Sept. 16 - at Louisiana Tech

Other scheduled non-conference matchups:

Sept. 14, 2024 - at Utah

Aug. 30, 2025 - vs. Auburn

Sept. 5, 2026 - at Auburn

Sept. 11, 2027 - vs. Oregon

Sept. 2, 2028 - vs. North Texas

Sept. 9, 2028 - at Oregon

Sept. 1, 2029 - at North Texas