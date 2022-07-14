x
Beeville photographer a finalist in World Sports Photography Awards

Kevin J. Keller has three photos up for nominations in the national awards.
Credit: KJK Photography

BEEVILLE, Texas — A photographer would be lucky enough to have one photo picked as a finalist for the World Sports Photography Awards. Beeville photographer Kevin J. Keller says he's beyond thrilled to have three.

Keller submitted his entries this past Spring and had three finalists among just over 1,300 in the world. The three photos are all from the "American Football" category and come from a Beeville Youth Sports Association game and from two separate Gregory-Portland playoff games.

The winners of the various categories in the contest will be announced next month at the Connect Sports Tradeshow in Detroit.

