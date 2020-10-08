Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District has canceled UIL activities, including sports

School officials say out of an abundance of caution, all UIL Fine Arts and athletic activities have been suspended until after the first nine-week reporting period.

BEN BOLT, Texas — Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District has become the first to cancel their football and volleyball seasons this upcoming school year out of an abundance of caution.

School officials say all UIL Fine Arts and athletic activities have been suspended until after the first nine-week reporting period due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to school officials, finalized plans will move forward in tomorrow‘s meeting where they will also discuss plans for the new school year and future events.

"For the beginning of the school year will be like no other. it will be completely virtual. Students will follow the schedule and attend classes five days a week from home. Teachers will deliver instruction and facilitate students learning a coursework from their classroom. For the second night, we were praying. Students will transition to a hybrid form of instruction that includes both face-to-face and or virtual instruction,” said Mike Barrera, Superintendent of Ben Bolt ISD in a statement.

School officials say after the first reporting period, all UIL activities, including sports, will resume following public health guidelines

Superintendent of Ben Bolt ISD, Mike Barrera's statement has been released on the BBPB ISD website.