Bishop Badger Softball: Unfinished Business

With softball season underway, the Bishop Badgers are gearing up to swing for the fences.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Softball season is in full swing, and Saturday marked day one of scrimmages.

The Bishop Badgers softball team have some unfinished business after falling short in their first state tournament appearance last season. It's a loss that still hurts.

"We all felt like that year was our year," said Andrea Martinez, the pitcher for the Badgers softball team.

But that was then, and this is now. The Badgers have a nice little advantage this season. They only lost one senior.

"We have a bunch of returners coming. Basically, a full lineup and we're getting freshmen that are just as good," Martinez added.

Head coach Tito Moreno is confident in his team.

"Our defense is solid. Our sticks are solid. I think all around, we have some team speed as well," said Moreno.

He has six seasons under his belt, and the wins to show for it.

"We've gone to the quarter finals, semifinals, regional finals and last year we made it to the state semifinals," Moreno added.

Moreno said he knows they'll be back in the playoffs to face some big schools, but this time, they'll be the big school to beat.

"This year we're fully loaded," said Moreno, "I scheduled some hard non-district games for that reason, to make sure we prepare well and play up and play good talent that way we can prepare for a team like we faced last year".

The Badgers have their first non-district game on February 15th and district starts the second week in March. They'll be up against Hebbronville.

