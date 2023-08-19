Blitz Preview: Mathis Pirates

Roger Masters takes over a team that missed the playoffs last year. He said the team put in a lot of hard work and hopes to surprise people this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates had a busy summer preparing for the season.

Previous Head Coach Trae Stevens left coaching in June and Defensive Coordinator Roger Masters was named interim head coach.

The interim title was removed on Friday when Masters was promoted to head coach.

Masters takes over a team that missed the playoffs last year. He said the team put in a lot of hard work and hopes to surprise people this season.

"I really want to give kudos to our senior class cause they stepped in in June," Masters said. "They've done exactly what we asked them to do as a coaching staff. We were here all summer long, we had great numbers compared to the last several years and they've just taken it and, and ran with it and it's been, it's been a lot of fun."

Mathis plays in a stacked district with teams like the Edna Cowboys. Edna advanced to the state semifinals last year, eventually losing to the state champion Franklin Lions.

Masters said the Pirates will need to stay healthy and get lucky to earn a playoff spot this year. He said he feels good about their chances and tells the team to take it one game at a time.

Mathis opens their season against the Ingleside Mustangs next Friday.