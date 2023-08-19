Blitz Preview: San Diego Vaqueros

After a first round playoff loss to the London Pirates last season, he said his team is working get back to the success they had in previous years.

"First thing we need to do is find our identity," Ochoa said. "And once we find our identity, you know, are going to be a run game type of team or are we going to be passing the ball a little bit more. So, once we figure that out, maybe after this scrimmage then we could surely work to get back to the third round."