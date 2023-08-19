Blitz Preview: San Diego Vaqueros

MATHIS, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros have players returning on both offense and defense this year.
The coaching staff is looking for three things from their players during scrimmages: learning position fundamentals, discipline, and composure.
San Diego Head Coach Bo Ochoa said his team will be ready for district play with juniors and seniors bringing their experience from last year.
After a first round playoff loss to the London Pirates last season, he said his team is working get back to the success they had in previous years.
"First thing we need to do is find our identity," Ochoa said. "And once we find our identity, you know, are going to be a run game type of team or are we going to be passing the ball a little bit more. So, once we figure that out, maybe after this scrimmage then we could surely work to get back to the third round."