Brittney Griner's story told in comic book. Here's how you can get a copy

“This story is about an athlete who overcame obstacles to become a significant player in the WNBA – not about politics. We started working on this story about four years ago to diversify the line, as we’ve featured several male athletes in past issues. Her development as an athlete, and her struggle with coming to terms with being a gay, black woman, first at a religious college and then in the national spotlight, are the focus of this issue. Since we have 24 pages to tell the story, we used that focus to inform what should be included and what we’d have to leave out. For example, as her story developed, we thought we should add two pages about her arrest in Russia. However, as the artist finished the interiors, a deal was struck with Russian authorities, so we rewrote those two pages to ensure our information was accurate,” said publisher Darren G. Davis.