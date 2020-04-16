DENVER — Broncos’ star linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s true," Miller said in a phone call with 9NEWS. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal."

She got him his nebulizer, which he uses for his asthma prior to athletic activity. He used that for a couple days.

"It wasn’t working how I thought it would," Miller said. "My assistant said let’s go get tested. So I got tested, that was two days ago. I started to feel like normal yesterday and then this morning Dr. (Steve) Geraghty called me and told me."

Miller, who was recently a unanimous selection to the NFL’s All Decade Team, had been working out in the Bay Area until returning to his Denver-area home last month amid the coronavirus worldwide shutdowns.

"It's crazy,'' Miller said. "I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour. I'm not sure what's going on but I tell ya what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."

