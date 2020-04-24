Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31.

The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement that reads:

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana.

Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.

More on WFAA: