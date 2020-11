The team receives a bye into area round after La Grulla was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News Sports Director Christ Thomasson has confirmed with Callellen ISD that the Calallen Wildcats will recieve a bye into the area round after La Grulla was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.

Calallen now awaits the winner between La Vernia and Canyon Lake in the area round.

The wildcats are ranked number 3 in the state in the class 4A Division 1 after winning the district title over Port Lavaca Calhoun last week.