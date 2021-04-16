x
Calallen girls soccer team falls to Midlothian Heritage 6-0 in the 4A State Championship

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars scored four goals in the first 17 minutes to put it away early.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History has been made as the first team in our viewing area, boys or girls, played in a state soccer title game on Friday. 

The Calallen girls soccer team represented the Coastal Bend against Midlothian Heritage Jaguars in the 4A State Championship in Georgetown at 10 a.m.

Unfortunately, the Lady Cats would end up losing 6-0. The Jaguars scored four goals in the first 17 minutes to put it away early. 

Tune into 3News at 6 p.m. for highlights and reaction from Calallen.

