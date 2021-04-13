x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Sports

Calallen girls soccer team advances to the 4A State Championship

The Lady Cats will face Midlothian Heritage for the title.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen girls have made history as they defeat Salado 3-2 in the 4A State Soccer Semifinal.

The Lady Cats are the first team from Corpus Christi to reach the championship, which will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Georgetown.

The Lady Cats will face Midlothian Heritage for the title.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 