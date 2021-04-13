Calallen girls soccer team advances to the 4A State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen girls have made history as they defeat Salado 3-2 in the 4A State Soccer Semifinal.
The Lady Cats are the first team from Corpus Christi to reach the championship, which will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Georgetown.
The Lady Cats will face Midlothian Heritage for the title.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- "I believe he died instantly." Victim identified in fatal trench collapse
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.
- CHRISTUS Spohn adjusts visitor policy for COVID patients, others inside the hospital