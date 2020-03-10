Cam Newton tests positive for Covid-19; NFL moves Chiefs-Patriots game

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Patriots - Chiefs game will not be played on Sunday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

The NFL said in a statement Saturday that there were "positive COVID-19 tests on both teams."

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive as well, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. Ta'amu serves as Kansas City's scout team quarterback and played the role of Newton in preparation for this week's game.

As a result of the positive tests, the NFL said Sunday's scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. A source told Schefter that "Tuesday is more likely."

With Newton out, the Patriots will need to find a new starting quarterback. Veteran Brian Hoyer has served as the Patriots' No. 2 quarterback through the first three weeks of the season, and 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham has been third on the depth chart.

