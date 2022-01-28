Carroll High School head coach set to be reassigned following difficult season

Coach Juan Rodriguez did provide a sense of stability for a spiraling tigers program that had three head coaches in three seasons prior to his tenure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll High School head coach has been reassigned with a different district following a tough four seasons with the tigers.

Coach Juan Rodriguez's teams went just 2-37 in a stretch with both wins coming in 2020 and his tenure bookended with three winless seasons.

But the record doesn't necessarily tell the whole story with Rodriguez providing a sense of stability for a spiraling tigers program that had three head coaches in three seasons prior to his tenure.

The whirlwind of coaches came after Veterans Memorial High School opened in 2015 and saw many of the Carroll athletes leave.

CCISD Athletic Director Brenda Marshall told 3News that the district "decided to go in a different direction" after Rodriguez's four year body of work.