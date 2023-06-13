x
CC Country Club holds media day to show off course renovations

Local and statewide media were on hand to see the redesigned golf course.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Country Club has undergone renovations throughout its entire golf course and Tuesday unveiled some of the changes with a media day.

The country club invited local and statewide media to check out the new look course which includes new greens on all 18 holes. 120 total yards were also added.

The redesign was done by Chet Williams who has redone courses all over country and even a few internationally.

The new course is Alan Holt-approved as the 3News chief meteorologist got in a full round, shooting a 74.

