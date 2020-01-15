CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the new Cabaniss East and West fields at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Thanks to voters' support for Bond 2016, each soccer field will have new concessions, ticket booths, and press boxes.

An additional 307 parking spaces have been added along with parking to accommodate 12 buses.

The new fields will have a bleacher capacity of 750 people.

