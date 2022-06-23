Celebrating women in sports with the 50th anniversary of Title IX: Coastal Bend Edition

Title IX opened the door which allowed women in sports at an even higher level. Kelcie Wood is the Athletic Trainer for the Corpus Christi Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been 50 years since girls and women could do what the boys and men do in sports. Flash forward 50 years, that's exactly what they're doing.

Since the beginning, Theresa Lentz knew she could hang with the boys. She was second to none and gender had nothing to do with it.

"They were never like, 'hey, you can't come throw with us. You can't come play football with us in the front yard,' they were like 'c'mon Teresa let's go play!' I was never restricted on what I could do and what I couldn't do. I played little league baseball until I was 12. In my eyes, we were the same," said Lentz, the Head Softball Coach for the Calallen Wildcats.

She grew up with two older brothers who played baseball. When it was time for her to play high school sports in the mid 90s, her dad noticed the gap between boy and girls in the sports world.

"8 and 10 years older than me so here comes my dad who was coaching them and here comes his daughter who wants to be in sports and he realizes, it's not the some," Lentz said. "There's a lot of discrepancies with what he went through with my brother as opposed to what he had with me and my dad. Being who he is, he was in the school board at CCISD and he pushed to get softball as a sport for CCISD in 1995."

Title IX opened the door which allowed women in sports at an even higher level. Kelcie Wood is the Athletic Trainer for the Corpus Christi Hooks. She's only the second woman to take on that title in the organization's history.

"When I first got here, they didn't treat me like a woman. They opened their arms to me and treated me like one of the bro's," said Wood.

She said when you add women to the equation of sports, more opportunities form. Like for Nikki Fioretti. She's the first to do what she does for the Hooks.

"This is the first time that this level has had a dietitian. It's actually the first year that all the affiliates have had dietitians on the staff," said Fioretti.

There's been a ton of progress for women in sports, but much more is needed.

"When I got here," said Wood, "we didn't really have a locker room so they built one for us so that's nice but in other facilities that we go to, we get closets, we get training rooms. Whatever is available".

They hope everyone recognizes the 50th anniversary of Title IX as a milestone.

