A new report indicates that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hasn't yet decided on his coaching future.

According to an article from The New York Times' Marc Stein, Coach Pop was asked about his plans for next season during an interview following Wednesday night's Spurs victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Stein, Popovich said, "I don't know the answer," to whether he would return to the Spurs' sideline next season.

Popovich, who turns 70 on Jan. 28, signed a five-year contract extension after the Spurs won their most recent NBA championship in 2014. He is now in the last season of that deal.

Since 1996, Coach Pop has been at the helm of the Silver & Black through an unprecedented run that's seen the team make the playoffs for the last 20 years - every year since his first full season as head coach.

During his tenure, the Spurs have won 1,223 games and five NBA championships. Pop is one of five coaches with at least five championships and currently sits in third place in coaching victories.

While he has no commitment to coach the Spurs further than this season, Popovich's coaching career will continue through at least the next two summers while he serves as head coach for the U.S. Men's basketball team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

Last April, Popovich's wife Erin, to whom he was married for four decades, passed away. Popovich did not return to coach the team's final three games.

