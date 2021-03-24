Islanders men’s basketball coach Willis Wilson announces his retirement after 39 seasons

Wilson retires as the Islanders’ all-time winningest coach with 143 victories.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi head men's basketball coach Willis Wilson has announced his retirement from coaching. Wilson retires as the all-time winningest coach in the history of Islanders men's basketball with 143 wins.



"It is with great humility and pride, today I announce my retirement from a 39-year career in the game of basketball. I have been blessed to work with players of all ages and I am proud of the relationships and friendships I've built over the years. I want to thank Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for the opportunity to guide the men's basketball program for the past 10 seasons," Wilson said.

"Coach Wilson has been a tremendous leader, educator, and role model for Islander men's basketball student-athletes over the past ten years," said Director of Athletics Jon Palumbo. "He has valued the development of his student-athletes as young men as well as students and basketball players, and he has prioritized integrity and winning the right way. His contributions to Islanders Athletics have made a great impact on our program and I wish him well in the next phase of his life."



Wilson's tenure with the Islanders was highlighted by three consecutive 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, including back-to-back Southland Conference tournament championship game appearances in 2016 and 2017. The Islanders also advanced to the championship game of the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament in 2017.

Wilson was awarded the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com in 2014 as the nation's top minority head coach from the Division I College Basketball season.



Wilson will continue to serve as a special advisor to the Director of Athletics. A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

