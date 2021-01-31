Coastal Bend Boxer goes professional

18-year-old Xavier Nunez from Ingleside has been boxing since he was three years old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few years ago, in 2017, we introduced you to Xavier Nunez.

Flash forward to now, he is on his way up to the big leagues.

"Dreams coming to a reality," said Nunez. He said, his success did not happen overnight.

"A lot of sacrifices, hard work and just being patient," said Nunez.

On Saturday, several of Nunez' family, friends and supporters gathered at Brewsters Street Icehouse on the Southside for a special event. Davies Entertainment announced their partnership with Nunez and his very first fight as a professional boxer. Manager Cameron Davies said his support for Nunez goes beyond the ring.

"I want in 10 years people to know that not only is he a world champion boxer but that he's a great person and he supports his city," said Davies.

The last big-time boxer to come out of Corpus Christi is Jerry Belmontes. Better known as 'The Corpus Christi Kid'. He said, he saw a light in Nunez and knew, it would shine bright in the future.

"I've known him since he was 8, 9 and I've always known he was gonna be something great, and now it's time for him to show it," said Belmontes.

At only 18 years old, with the sky as the limit, Nunez is set for his first professional fight on February 27th in Monterrey, Mexico.

