2022 Big 12 Media Days: Live updates from AT&T Stadium

Players and coaches from the 10 Big 12 Conference schools will be at AT&T Stadium on July 13 and 14.

The 2022-23 season for the Big 12 Conference ushers in some big headlines, including the anticipated departure of powerhouses Oklahoma and UT and the arrival of a new commissioner.

Big 12 Media Days kicks off the year with a statement from the new leader, Brett Yormark, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and co-CEO of Roc Nation. Commissioner Yormark spoke about the conference's alignment intent, including the timeline of UT and OU leaving for the SEC, the newfound concept of NIL in college athletics and even dropped in a fun fact not many people know about him.

WFAA also got an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Commissioner Yormark

Big 12 Media Days will last two days, July 13 and 14, where media will get to ask coaches and players from all 10 Big 12 Conference teams.

Here is a look at the schedule of press conferences on ESPNU:

July 13:

8:30 a.m.: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Baylor President Linda Livingstone

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Baylor coach Dave Aranda

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Baylor players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Kansas coach Lance Leipold

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Kansas players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: West Virginia coach Neal Brown

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: West Virginia players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Kansas State players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Oklahoma State players

July 14:

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Oklahoma players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Texas Tech players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Iowa State players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: TCU coach Sonny Dykes

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: TCU players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Texas players

Follow WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood for coverage of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days.

Day 1 coverage (July 13):

10:36 a.m. -- WFAA's Joe Trahan sits down for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. WFAA will posted this interview on our YouTube channel.

10:10 a.m. -- KIDS REPORTER PROGRAM: Dallas-area students got some behind-the-scenes access at Big 12 Media Days, where they prepared, conducted and produced interviews with Big 12 Conference student-athletes and coaches. The students started their coverage by interviewing Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. For more information on the kids reporter program, read about it on WFAA here.

9:22 a.m. -- On a much lighter note, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was asked to share something most people don't know about him. His answer: he's a drummer.

9:08 a.m. -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about if UT/OU will leave before 2025. He says he wants a "win-win situation" for everybody but will do what is in best interest for Big 12.

8:59 a.m. -- Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says he's an advocate for NIL, but it "needs guardrails." Athletes have been able to profit of their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in the summer of 2021.

8:57 a.m. -- Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference was "exploring all options" and is "open for business" when asked about the potential of adding teams to the Big 12 Conference.

8:46 a.m. -- Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the conference's new members (Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati) will start July 1, 2023.

8:30 a.m. -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is scheduled to give an opening address to the media.

Day 2 coverage (July 14):

Follow WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood for coverage of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days.

Looking forward to 2022 season

The Big 12 Conference released the preseason poll on July 7, which showed Baylor as the favorites to win the conference in 2022. The Bears broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the preseason favorite.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.