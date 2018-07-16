HOUSTON — Once again, the road ends in H-Town.

Houston has been chosen to host the 2023 Final Four at NRG Stadium.

It will be the fourth time we've hosted the March Madness finale, one of the biggest events in sports. The games were last held here in 2016. Houston also landed the Big Dancef finals in 2011 and 1971.

Houston has been chosen to host the 2023 Final Four at NRG Stadium.

“NRG Stadium has clearly become the top venue in the nation for exciting sports championships over the past couple of years,” said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. “From last year’s overtime game in Super Bowl LI to Villanova’s buzzer beater to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship two years ago, NRG is home to sports excitement."

Mayor Sylvester Turner was thrilled that Houston was chosen to host its third Final Four.

“Returning the Final Four to Houston in 2023 will be a slam dunk. I’m overjoyed that the NCAA recognized this fact,’’ Turner said. “From our restaurants, to our convention center, hotels, and retail spaces, Houston is poised to provide a total fan experience."

Houston realized approximately $250 million in economic impact from the 2016 event when Villanova beat North Carolina at the buzzer for the title.

Photos: 2016 Final Four Music Fest concerts Pit Bull, Maroon 5, Aloe Blacc, and Flo Rida perform in Houston at Discovery Green on April 3, 2016. 01 / 61 Pit Bull, Maroon 5, Aloe Blacc, and Flo Rida perform in Houston at Discovery Green on April 3, 2016. 01 / 61

The event also enriched the community in other ways.

Houston debuted the NCAA® Men’s Final Four® Read to the Final Four program, which continues to grow. In 2016, third graders from 68 Houston Independent School District campus participated in the literacy program.

And, through partnerships with Lowe’s, Connor Sports and Spalding, the NCAA renovated Jim and Barbara Morefield Boys & Girls Clubs. The renovations included a new basketball court, new baskets, wall padding and bleachers.

Photos: Kids enjoy 2016 Final Four Fan Fest at GRB The 2016 NCAA Final Four Fan Fest kicked off Friday, April 1, 2016 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Kids and adults alike enjoyed all the event had to offer. 01 / 67 The 2016 NCAA Final Four Fan Fest kicked off Friday, April 1, 2016 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Kids and adults alike enjoyed all the event had to offer. 01 / 67

The 2016 championship game ranks third on the all-time attendance list with 74,340. At the time, it was the second-highest total in history. Harris County.

Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke said this third NCAA® Men’s Final Four® will enhance Houston’s sports legacy both on and off the court.

“Houston’s on a roll,’’ Burke said. “We are part of the winning 2026 World Cup bid, we landed 2024 College Football Playoffs and we just successfully hosted not only the 2016 Final Four, but also Super Bowl LI. This proves we know how to host multiple big events in succession."

Photos: Final Four Fan Fest kicks off at GRB The 2016 NCAA Final Four Fan Fest kicked off Friday, April 1, 2016 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Kids and adults alike enjoyed all the event had to offer. 01 / 53 The 2016 NCAA Final Four Fan Fest kicked off Friday, April 1, 2016 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Kids and adults alike enjoyed all the event had to offer. 01 / 53

The downtown footprint has improved even more in the last few years, something the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee noted during a final visit to Houston in mid-June to look at NRG as well as the downtown footprint.

“You get a real sense of Houston that it has become a championship city. That may sound a little Pollyana,’’ committee member and Duke Athletic Director Kevin White said during the visit. “This is a city that knows how to put on, how to host major events. There’s a real track record of success.’’

The other cities chosen by the NCAA are Phoenix in 2024; San Antonio in 2025; and Indianapolis in 2026.

Monday's announcement was a slam-dunk for H-Town. Houston had already been chosen for March Madness games in 2020. Division I Men’s Basketball Regional games are slated for March 27 and March 29, 2020, at the Toyota Center.

Better start polishing up those dance shows, Houston.

© 2018 KHOU