Texas A&M University Kingsville announces free lunch for all students who attend the university during the time of our current COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are a lot of unknowns in these trying times, but what to have for lunch no longer is one of them, " the university said on its web page.

In a partnership with the university's food service provider, Aramark, it will provide free daily lunch for all students, even those without meal cards.

You must have a valid student ID that proves you are registered for classes this semester to pick up those free meals.

To go lunch will be served at the Javelina Dining Hall as followed:

Monday through Friday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As for parking, the university says off-campus students will be permitted to park in Lot 2 (behind Support Services), Lot J (behind Martin Hall), Lot S (behind Human Sciences) and in the 1100 block of Engineering Boulevard on the north side of Human Sciences.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: