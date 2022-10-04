"The aggressiveness just drew me in," Corpus Christi girls get a chance to get rough with rugby

"I like the aggressiveness because I'm very tough and I like to tackle so the aggressiveness just drew me in," said Cadence Abigail Ybarra, a 6th grade rugby player.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In South Texas, rugby doesn't get as much attention as other sports. In fact, there aren't many rugby teams here either, but there is one little league in Corpus Christi, and they're hoping more girls can join.

"I like the aggressiveness because I'm very tough and I like to tackle so the aggressiveness just drew me in," said Cadence Abigail Ybarra, a sixth grade rugby player.

Rugby is a mind game.

"The smarter kids that work better together will win the game compared to the kids that are faster and stronger. It just doesn't work like that," said Alexander Luis Garcia III, the President and Head Coach of CC Youth Rugby.

It's a sport for every one. That's what Jessica Paulus believes. She plays for a Women's Rugby team. She said it didn't take long for her to fall in love with it.

"I was like 'I'm either going to love it or hate and if I hate it, you'll never see me again and if I love it, you'll never be able to get rid of me' she was like 'that's the way a lot of women are' and I was five minutes into my first practice and was like 'this is so much fun,'" Said Paulus.

Paulus was the one who inspired her daughter Clarissa to join the CC Youth Rugby league.

"On Tuesdays and Thursday, I watched her and was like 'hm, maybe this is what I want to do,'" said Clarissa Paulus.

She's been playing for almost three years now.

"I want to be like momma does," Paulus added, "I want to be like every Tuesday and Thursday, come out here and play".

And mom knows, Clarissa is gaining support from a loving community: the rugby community.

"Definitely a sense of community for sure. Like I said, you find a rugby player in any town in the world, and they are your best friend," she added.

For these girls, dreams start with this game.

"Hopefully, I'm trying to get to the Olympics and just get real far with Rugby," Ybarra added.

All kids from 3 to 19 can join and the league practices twice a week. Coach Alexander said to contact him directly if you would like to get involved. His number is (361) 510-1001.

