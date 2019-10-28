CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks will host a watch party Tuesday at Whataburger Field for Game 6 of the 2019 MLB World Series.

Game 6 of the World Series will feature the Washington Nationals at the Houston Astros.

The gates at Whataburger Field will open at 6 p.m. with the first pitch of Game 6 scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

Astros fans can sit in the stands or bring a blanket and sit on the field to watch Game 6. The admission to the watch party is free to the public.

According to the Hooks, the watch party will include concessions with Cheniere Champions Club access, Astros championship gear and jerseys for purchase, and 2020 Hooks season membership opportunities.

Baseball fans are encouraged to bring their glove to the watch party and play catch in the outfield.

For more information and to RSVP for the Hooks watch party, click here.

