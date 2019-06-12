CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays will host a teddy bear toss Saturday to help benefit the Coastal Bend community.

Fans are invited to bring a new teddy bears or stuffed animals to Saturday's game against the Lone Stars Brahmas.

When the IceRays score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to throw their teddy bears onto the ice in celebration. The IceRays and SMG staff will collect the bears and donated to multiple organizations within the Coastal Bend community.

"When we did it last year we had a boutover 720 bears so our goal this year is to have 1500 or 1600 bears which im pretty sure we can hit," IceRays President Cassidy lange said.

"Throw it out there make sure they got a ton of them out there when we score that first one so let's ake it a good one," player Ryan Caughlin said.

Teddy bear toss is a popular promotion for hockey games across the nation. Puck drops at 7:35 p.m. against the Lone Stars Brahmas.

