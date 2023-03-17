Corpus Christi Rimz headed to the Wheelchair Basketball National Association Tournament in Kansas

The squad is now making back-to-back appearances at the national level.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the midst of March Madness comes the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Tournament in Kansas.

Our very own Corpus Christi Rimz are headed there for the second straight year.

"People hear the word 'wheelchair basketball' and think it's slow or something, but it's the complete opposite. It's very hard hitting, it's very fast paced, the rules are basically the same," said Eric Shandy, forward of the CC Rimz.

They're heading to the biggest stage in wheelchair basketball.

"The first trip there, it was kind of like, 'hey, we made it'. Now we have the experience, so we're working really hard in practice. We got a new coach. We've never had a consistent coach. He works us on offense, defense, conditioning, so this time we're going to win games. Not just to show up," said Moses Reyes with the CC Rimz.

For the first time in the last few years, the team has a coach.

"I coached the youth wheelchair team in Houston for nine years and before that, I played competitively in the DII and DI leagues for several years," said Bill Duff, the Head Coach of the CC Rimz.

They're the only wheelchair basketball team in the area.

For some of the players, being on this team is helping with their personal journeys:

"Some of us were injured and played sports before like myself and so wheelchair basketball gives us an opportunity to play sports and create relationships and we meet others around the state and nation," Reyes added.

On the court, it's more than practicing to get better.

"Get back into life, gain self-confidence with a disability, learn how to live life more independently. Not just physically learn with a group of guys but through a mentor," said Duff.

The crew hopes for some community support as they compete.

"We're 16 seed," said Duff, so we'll be playing the #1 seed in the DIII, so out first game will be challenging but it's a double elimination tournament so we can cycle back around".

They'll be playing on the 30th in Wichita, Kansas.

