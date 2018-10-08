Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Talk about a great catch Thursday night at the Corpus Christi Hooks game.

Astros star Carlos Correa hit a foul ball that went over the net on the first base side and wound up in front of his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was hanging out in the hooks suite with the other player's wives and girlfriends.

The foul ball landed in Rodriguez' hands after bouncing off a railing.

