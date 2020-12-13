Cowboys 100: Facts and stats for Week 14 matchup against Cincinnati

The Dallas Cowboys will be battling for draft pick positioning while trying to keep their faint NFC East title hopes alive in Cincinnati in Week 14.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a short week for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens 34-17 in Week 13.

After the loss in the first ever game played on a Tuesday in franchise history, the Cowboys have had four days to prepare for the Bengals ahead of Sunday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Despite the game being a matchup between two squads that have combined to win just five games in 2020, Sunday’s game will have big implications for next spring’s NFL Draft with Cincinnati (2-9-1) just a half-game ahead of Dallas (3-9) for the third overall selection.

Here are 100 facts and stats as the Cowboys take on the Bengals for just the sixth time in Cincinnati during franchise history:

Series Facts

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones told @1053thefan their focus this year is on this year. After the season, they'll have time to address long-term situations. Right now, they just need to get better in all three phases and continue to evolve and have players execute. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 11, 2020

The Cowboys are 3-9 for the second time in franchise history. The last time was in 1963 when the NFL played 14 games per season.

Since 1990, when playoff formats were last reformatted, 0 of 95 teams that started 4-9 made the playoffs.

Since 1990, 0 of 59 teams that started 3-10 made the playoffs. 14 of 59 of those teams finished 3-13.

The Bengals had never been 2-9-1 in their franchise history before this season.

Cincinnati is the fifth NFL team to be 2-9-1. The other teams were the 1953 Green Bay Packers, 1958 Chicago Cardinals, 1958 Philadelphia Eagles, and 1962 St. Louis Cardinals.

The Bengals are tied with the Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings for the third-most ties since 1974 with four.

The Cowboys are 8-4 against the Bengals with a 2-3 record on the road.

The Cowboys are 2-3 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Here is the breakdown by venue:

-Riverfront Stadium: 1-2

-Paul Brown Stadium: 1-1

The Cowboys are 1-2 against the Bengals in December with all of those games having been played on the road.

Andy Dalton Facts

Dalton is the sixth former drafted Bengals quarterback to face Cincinnati. Here are the results:

1975 – Eagles QB Mike Boryla – 0-31 – L

1983 – Buccaneers QB Jack Thompson – 17-23 – L

1993 – Jets QB Boomer Esiason – 17-12 – W

1998 – Raiders QB Donald Hollas – 27-10 – W

2012 – Raiders QB Carson Palmer – 10-34 – L

2015 – Cardinals QB Carson Palmer – 34-31 – W

Dalton left the Bengals second to Ken Anderson in career wins (91 to 70).

Dalton also left the Bengals second to Anderson in career passes (4,475 to 4,449).

Among Bengals quarterbacks with at least 1,000 attempts, Dalton’s 62.0 completion percentage is second only to Carson Palmer’s 62.9%.

Dalton is the Bengals leader in career passing touchdowns with 204.

Dalton is third all-time for the Bengals in career interceptions with 118. Anderson had 160, and Boomer Esiason had 131.

Dalton left the Bengals with the highest career passer rating (minimum 50 starts) at 87.5.

Dalton had the most sacks for the Bengals since 1982 with 278.

Dalton had the most game-winning drives in Bengals history with 24.

Dalton also had the most fourth quarter comebacks in Bengals history with 21.

Dalton’s 69.1 passer rating on first down in 2020 is the lowest among quarterbacks with at least 40 such attempts.

Dalton’s four interceptions on first down are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL.

Dalton is 1 of 7 quarterbacks who has thrown just one interception on third down with at least 40 qualifying attempts.

Dalton’s 3.5 yards per pass attempt is the lowest in the NFL on third down among quarterbacks with at least 30 qualifying attempts.

If Dalton throws 23 times, he will surpass Dak Prescott as the Cowboys’ leader in pass attempts for 2020.

Dalton has thrown two fewer touchdowns than Prescott (seven to nine) but two more interceptions (six to four).

Brandon Allen Facts

Allen’s father, Bobby Allen, is the Arkansas Razorbacks’ director of high school and NFL relations. Allen will be retiring at the end of the 2020 season.

Allen has 804 passing yards for his career.

Allen’s only game to go over 200 yards passing was Nov. 17, 2019, when the Denver Broncos lost 27-23 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen’s lone game against the NFC East was on Nov. 29, 2020, when the New York Giants beat Cincinnati 19-17.

Allen’s first career start was on Nov. 3, 2019, when he led the Broncos to a 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Allen has never gone above 80.0 passer rating since his first career start, when he posted a 125.6 rating.

Allen took five sacks last week against the Miami Dolphins, the most of his career.

Allen played in the 2016 Senior Bowl, the same as Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott.

Allen is the 12th former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback to be drafted.

If Allen can complete the season as the Bengals’ starter, he will have started the most NFL games by a Razorbacks alumnus since Joe Ferguson, who started 171 from 1973-90.



Ezekiel Elliot Facts

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones told @1053thefan that Ezekiel Elliott is a fierce competitor and they are lucky to have him on their team. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 11, 2020

Elliott has the fifth-most carries in the NFL with 199.

Elliott has the sixth-most rushing yards with 784. However, his 65.3 rushing yards per game are the 12th-most in the league.

If Elliott can get at least 54 yards per game over the last four weeks, he can earn the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

Elliott’s 1.9 yards before contact are tied with Josh Jacobs and Ronald Jones for the seventh-lowest among running backs with at least 125 carries.

Elliott has gained 400 yards after contact, the eighth-most in the league.

Elliott’s 114 rushing attempts on first down are the sixth-most in the league.

Elliott’s 473 rushing yards on first down are the seventh-most in the NFL.

Among running backs with at least 100 first down rushing attempts, Elliott’s 4.15 yards per carry is the third-lowest.

Elliott has picked up 52 first downs on the ground, the third-most in the league.

Elliott’s 34 red zone rushing attempts are the eighth-most in the league.

Elliott’s six lost fumbles are the most in the league by a running back. Dalvin Cook and Melvin Gordon are tied for second with four apiece.

Mike McCarthy Facts

McCarthy is 3-9 for the first time in his career.

McCarthy is 35-18 in December with a 13-13 record on the road.

McCarthy’s 1-2 record against the Bengals is his second-worst against an AFC North opponent, including postseason:

Browns: 3-1

Ravens: 2-2

Bengals: 1-2

Steelers: 1-4

McCarthy is 7-20-1 with a backup quarterback with a 4-7 record on the road.

McCarthy is 48 for 95 on challenges for his career with a 1 for 2 record in 2020.

Zac Taylor Facts

A win would join Taylor with Sam Wyche, Bruce Coslet, and Marvin Lewis as the only Bengals coaches to defeat the Cowboys in his first try.

Taylor is 2-14-1 against playoff-winning coaches with a 1-5 at home.

Taylor is 1-1-1 against the NFC East with an 0-1 record at home.

Taylor is 3 for 11 on challenges for his career with an 0 for 3 record in 2020.

Broadcast Facts

FOX is broadcasting their fifth game in the series, which will be the most by any network. Here is the breakdown by network:

FOX: 4

NBC: 4

CBS: 4

Dallas is 143-132 all-time on FOX, including the postseason.

Kevin Kugler and Chris Spielman are Sunday’s play-by-play team, the 12th different play-by-play team in the series.

The Cowboys have never had Kugler call one of their games on television.

The Cowboys are 1-0 with Spielman.

This is the 10th early afternoon game in the series and the sixth in Cincinnati.

John Hussey Facts

This week’s referee is John Hussey. The Cowboys are 1-2 when he referees their games:

2016 – DET, 42-21 – W

2017 – SEA, 12-21 – L

2018 – WAS, 17-20 – L

Dallas has had fewer penalties 1 of 3 times with Hussey:

2016 – DET: 5/62; DAL: 8/47

2017 – SEA: 11/142; DAL: 7/75

2018 – WAS: 5/35; DAL: 8/65

Hussey is tied for the third-highest home team winning percentage at .636.

Hussey has the third-highest percentage of home teams having fewer penalties at .727.

The Bengals are 2-2 with Hussey. Here are the results:

2015 – CLE, 31-10 – W

2017 – CLE, 30-16 – W

2018 – @SDG, 21-26 – L

2019 – CRD, 23-26 – L

The Bengals have had fewer penalties 4 of 4 times with Hussey:

2015 – CLE: 4/28; CIN: 2/20

2017 – CLE: 7/69; CIN: 4/35

2018 – SDG: 6/38; CIN: 6/34

2019 – CRD: 12/96; CIN: 7/60

Hussey’s games have the seventh-lowest sacks per game (4.0).

Hussey is tied for the sixth-fewest offensive holding calls (1.6) per game.

The Cowboys are 0 for 1 in challenging Hussey with opponents similarly going 0 for 1, also. Replay Assistant has not been a factor.

The Bengals are 2 for 2 challenging Hussey with opponents going 1 for 3. Replay Assistant has not been a factor.

Hussey is tied for the third-highest challenge overturn rate this season at .714 (5 of 7).

Miscellaneous Facts

The Bengals and Cowboys have missed 86 tackles each, tied for the 13th-most in the NFL.

Dallas is tied with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles for the second-fewest takeaways this season with 11.

Cincinnati is tied with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears for the fifth-fewest takeaways with 12.

The Bengals have generated the fewest pressures in the league with 78.

Cincinnati has produced 13 sacks on the year, the fewest in the NFL.

The Bengals have generated 34 tackles for loss, the second-fewest in the league.

The Cowboys and Packers are tied for the 10th-fewest pressures in the NFL with 98.

Dallas has given up the fifth-fewest yards after the catch 1,209.

Cincinnati has given up the 10th-fewest yards after the catch with 1,304.

Dallas has the fewest pass breakups this season with 29.

The Cowboys are tied with the Titans for the fifth-fewest tackles for loss with 40.

Opponents have compiled a 105.0 passer rating against the Cowboys defense, the third-highest in the NFL.

Dallas gives up 167.8 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL.

The Cowboys also give up 5.2 yards per carry, the most in the league.

The Bengals give up 134.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL.

Cincinnati gives up 4.7 yards per carry, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the fourth-most in the NFL.

Dallas is tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the third-lowest red zone conversion rate at 50.0%.

The Bengals have the seventh-lowest red zone conversion rate at 52.8%.

Cincinnati converts 35.4% of their third downs, the third-fewest in the league.

Jaylon Smith has the second-most combined tackles with 112.

Dallas safety Donovan Wilson is tied for the fifth-most forced fumbles with three.

Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates is tied with Rams cornerback Darious Williams for the sixth-most pass breakups with 13.

Bengals defensive end Carlos Lawson has generated 22 quarterback hits, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Dallas receiver Amari Cooper is tied with Tyler Lockett for the ninth-most catches with 76.

Cooper is tied with Allen Robinson and Stefon Diggs for the eighth-most first downs by reception with 46.

The Cowboys hold a 3-5 record on Dec. 13. Here are the results:

1964 – PIT, 17-14 – W

1981 – PHI, 21-10 – W

1982 – @Oilers, 37-7 – W

1987 – @WAS, 20-24 – L

1992 – @WAS, 17-20 – L

1998 – @KC, 17-20 – L

2009 – SD, 17-20 – L

2015 – GB, 7-28 – L

The Bengals are 3-6 on Dec. 13. Here are the results:

1970 – @OTI, 30-20 – W

1975 – @PIT, 14-35 – L

1981 – @PIT, 17-10 – W

1987 – @CLE, 24-38 – L

1992 – @SDG, 10-27 – L

1998 – @CLT, 26-39 – L

2009 – @MIN, 10-30 – L

2012 – @PHI, 34-13 – W

2015 – PIT, 20-33 – L

The Cowboys have one birthday to celebrate on Dec. 13: linebacker Mike Keller (1949), who played only five games for the club in his rookie year of 1972.