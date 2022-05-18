Cowboys' Hall of Famer Aikman stops by to promote his new beer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback and new Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman stopped by three Corpus Christi bars Wednesday to promote his new beer "Eight."

Aikman and his partners released the low calorie, light beer earlier this year. The three-time Super Bowl champion went by Politics, Murdy's and Brewster Street downtown, passing out free beers to hundreds of fans on hand.

Aikman can been seen some on TV-3 this upcoming season with both he and longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck moving over to Monday Night Football after two decades at FOX. ABC will be showing five MNF games including the Cowboys at the Giants in Week 3.