x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Cowboys' Hall of Famer Aikman stops by to promote his new beer

The three-time Super Bowl champion and broadcaster has had a busy offseason with starting the "Eight" brand beer and also changing TV networks.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback and new Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman stopped by three Corpus Christi bars Wednesday to promote his new beer "Eight."

Aikman and his partners released the low calorie, light beer earlier this year. The three-time Super Bowl champion went by Politics, Murdy's and Brewster Street downtown, passing out free beers to hundreds of fans on hand.

Credit: KIII

Aikman can been seen some on TV-3 this upcoming season with both he and longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck moving over to Monday Night Football after two decades at FOX. ABC will be showing five MNF games including the Cowboys at the Giants in Week 3.

Last stop of the day at Brewster Street for Troy Aikman, promoting his new beer Eight. Pretty cool to say you caught a beer from a three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. One guy was literally almost in tears, I kid you not. @kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz @kiii3news

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

More Videos

In Other News

Will Sam Williams Start For Cowboys? | Locked On Cowboys