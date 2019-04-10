ROBSTOWN, Texas — Cowboys greats and Super Bowl champions Jay Novacek, "Mr. Cowboy" Bob Lilly, Randy White and Drew Pearson were all on hand for the All-Star Ball Thursday at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds to help raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

Click the link above to hear from Pearson and While on the impact of the Boys & Girls Club, and check out the video below to hear from Bob Lilly on playing in the Ice Bowl in 1967 as the Cowboys and Packers get set to renew their rivalry this week.

