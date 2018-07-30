OXNARD, CA (KIII SPORTS) — By the time Ezekiel Elliott returned to the Cowboys last season, Dallas was already eliminated from playoff contention.

Now the third year back has been looking to take on a bigger role in the locker room, and with the departures of Jason Witten and Dez Bryant, Zeke says he'll take more of the work load if it means it'll get the team more wins.

Elliott lead the NFL last year at 98.3 Yards per game, over 11 yards more than the second highest, Todd Gurley of the Rams.

