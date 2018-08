Dallas lost longtime targets this offseason after cutting Dez Bryant and seeing the retirement of Jason Witten.

The Cowboys signed former Jaguar Allen Hurns to be the new number one to go along with third round draft pick Michael Gallup and returning faces Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams.

Sixth round pick Cedrick Wilson is out of the mix for now with a torn labrum in his shoulder that will sideline him for several months.

