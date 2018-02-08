OXNARD, CA (KIII SPORTS) — The Cowboys have plenty of new faces this season, but one familiar face returning is linebacker Sean Lee, who's entering his ninth season in Dallas.

The Cowboys always turned to Jason Witten as the team's leader, but with Witten retiring this offseason that torch has now been passed over to Lee.

However, Lee has been injury prone throughout his career including missing five games last season, and the veteran knows he needs to stay healthy to help lead on and off the field. The Cowboys went 1-4 last year with Lee gone, so he'll definitely be a big piece that the Cowboys need on the field in 2018.

