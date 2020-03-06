Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made an Instagram post on Wednesday addressing the death of George Floyd and says he is pledging to donate $1 million to “improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.”

“As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!” Prescott said in the post, in part. “I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life.”

He said he does not believe looting or rioting is the answer, but says the protests are a source of strength.

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!" the post said.

He also mentioned the recent loss of his older brother Jace, who died in April.

“I lost an Idol, my brother. He and I shared the same mission: find a bigger purpose!” Prescott said. “As I process the passing of my brother, I have come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter. It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good of each other.”

