Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush visits Corpus Christi

"It's always exciting to see who's joining the team, who's going to be part of the Cowboys"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cooper Rush was in town for a Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser at the Ortiz Center.

Our very own Chris Thomasson and Lexis Greene were speakers at the event for a 45-minute Q&A with the QB.

3News had a chance to catch up with Rush on what it was like being in Corpus Christi on a draft night.

"Draft Day is exciting just for the whole league. It gets football back on tv. It's always exciting to see who's joining the team, who's going to be part of the Cowboys. It's incredible. I think a lot of guys realize that stage and where you come from if you can inspire just one or two more kids, it's a big deal. That's why we do things like this. That's why I decided to be down here. It's a big organization nationwide, and for here in Texas too," said Rush.

Rush has been with the Cowboys organization for six years now and recently signed an extension.

