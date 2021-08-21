Cowboys defensive coordinator, player held out of game due to COVID-related protocols

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was held out of the contest because of COVID-related issues.

DALLAS — The Cowboys faced off against the Texans without a key member of their coaching staff Saturday night. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was held out of the contest because of COVID-related issues.

The Cowboys released a statement saying both Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkin will not participate in the game out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID-related protocols.

Quinn’s absence is especially impactful given this was supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the Cowboys defense. Primary defenders were expected to play through the first half. Quinn has been doing everything in his power to accelerate the learning curve given he’s installing a new defensive scheme.