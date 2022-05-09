Cowboys intrigued by lineman Jason Peters’ position flexibility

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has held it together through two weeks and they’ll soon have reinforcements with Jason Peters preparing to contribute.

DALLAS — When the Dallas Cowboys signed All-Pro Jason Peters just before the start of the 2022 season, the expectation was that he would eventually take over at left tackle in place of an injured Tyron Smith.

However, Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones believes Peters gives the team options, not only at left tackle, but throughout the entire offensive line.

Jones joined "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday and noted that the 40-year-old won't be ready for the Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, but Peters that is "progressing" toward a debut with Dallas.

"He does give us some real position flex," Jones said. "Of course, he gives us an All-Pro presence and I'm really pleased we got him. When I look at what we’ve got here in him and the coming of [guard] (Connor) McGovern and the turnaround here and look somewhere out there is a — dare I say it — dare I say a Tyron [Smith]?"

The Cowboys were left with a dilemma at left tackle when Smith tore his hamstring in the final days of preseason. Dallas has pushed first-rounder Tyler Smith, who was slated to play left guard, out at left tackle where he played at Tulsa.

Jones noted that while Peters is "a left tackle obviously," the former Super Bowl champion can play right tackle if necessary. Currently the job is manned by third-year Terence Steele.

"So, there is some flex there. I throw that out, not that in any way there’s a direction for him, but we’ll see where we are, see where we are with McGovern, see where we are with certainly where we are with the other Smith. So, all of that gives us real flexibility," Jones said.

"He does give us a unique flexibility with a veteran player that can really still — I use the word still — still play, that can play. Let’s say that: that can play. I like where we are. I like where we are. I think we got some good things with this offensive line in shape as we look down the road."

McGovern is recovering from a high ankle sprain that knocked him out of Week 1. The Cowboys are playing second-year center/guard Matt Farniok in his place. Adding Peters at left tackle would kick Smith back at left guard and relegate McGovern to the bench — or visa versa. McGovern was the veteran that Smith was battling for the starting left guard job throughout training camp.