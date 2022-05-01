Danaher honored at Nueces County Commissioners Court

The recently retired Phil Danaher was honored in the Commissioners Court and former player Triston Crossland spoke very highly of his former coach at Calallen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Calallen Head Coach Phil Danaher was honored Wednesday by the Nueces County Commissioners Court.

Several of the county commissioners talked about Danaher's 37 years of coaching at Calallen, but it was a public statement from one of his former players that made the biggest impact.

2014 graduate Triston Crossland (TE/LB) spoke of a troubled family life that sometimes carried over to school and the football field. Crossland said Danaher was understanding of his problems and often helped him push through, including occasionally giving him money on the weekends to make sure he ate without a school lunch.