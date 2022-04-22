Doubleheader: Javelina Softball cruises over MSU in 'Run Rule' win

Friday's first dub puts the javelinas at 38-8 overall and 18-7 in conference.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — From the three o'clock game:

-Off the top with one on, javelinas Jory Cervantes knocks one towards center for the single.

-Then, a little later, Javelinas in scoring position, a wild pitch will allow the javs their first run of the day. First of many.

-Then in the same inning, with two on the corners, Javelinas #13 Onofrei sends one to center, bringing another hoggie home.

-Then MSU getting on the board for the first time of the day from an error by the Javelinas.

-Mustangs run out of luck as the Javelinas cruise over MSU. This is because of the run-rule win of 12-1, basically a mercy rule.

The Javelinas are ranked 5th in the nation!

They're back on the field for another doubleheader against Texas women's university in Denton at 4 and 6.

