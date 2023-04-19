Drew Brees in town speaking for CHRISTUS Spohn fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Texas native Drew Brees was in town Wednesday speaking at a CHRISTUS Spohn fundraiser at the American Bank Center.
3News caught up with Brees before the event and the Texas native talked about returning to the area where he spent many of his summers. The former New Orleans Saint is the grandson of longtime Gregory-Portland coach Ray Akins.
Brees said this was his first time back in the Coastal Bend since he made a surprise visit at the stadium dedication for his grandfather back in 2009.