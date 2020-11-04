BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Edmonton Oilers confirmed this morning that 25 year old forward Colby Cave has died.

Cave had been in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital.

Cave had emergency surgery Tuesday as doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Cave was not drafted but joined the Boston organization during the 2014-15 season. In 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton, Cave had four goals and five assists.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of Cave: “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream.”

