AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 10 years since ESPN's "College GameDay" last set up shop in Austin – and one of the most anticipated events of the whole show is who Lee Corso picks to win with his headgear pick.

As the show wrapped up Saturday morning, Corso – a long-time "College GameDay" great – picked LSU to win the game.

RELATED:

College GameDay comes to Austin for Texas-LSU football game

Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

Desmond Howard also picked LSU, as did David Pollack.

Guest picker (Professor) Matthew McConaughey, naturally, picked Texas, 29-27.

KVUE

The celebration on the Forty Acres continues throughout the day, all the way up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. You can catch the game live on KVUE!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

This Longhorn-turned-pitmaster's food will be on stage during 'College GameDay'

KVUE's Friday Football Fever: Sept. 6

How an Austin-area family became the owners of UT mascot Bevo