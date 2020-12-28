Everything you need to know about the state quarter final between Flour Bluff and Veterans Memorial

The eagles and the hornets will match up Saturday, January 2 at 2:00 p.m. right here at home at Buc Stadium.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff walked away with wins in San Antonio on Saturday the two teams are set to meet in the state quarterfinal game.

Many of you have been asking about the details and here they are:

The eagles and the hornets will match up Saturday, January 2 at 2:00 p.m. right here at home at Buc Stadium.

The winner of this game will go on to the state semifinals to face the region 3 winner.

Here's what we know at this point:

Tickets for Veterans Memorial will be sold at the Cabaniss Baseball Ticket Booth for two nights only.

Monday night, they will be available to parents of players, cheerleaders, drill team and band members. Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. they will go to students and season ticket holders on and will be available for everyone else after that.

