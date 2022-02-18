Former Javelina, Super Bowl champ Al Harris inducted into the TAMUK Hall of Fame

Harris went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL and got a championship ring with the Packers. Before the ring and playoff appearances, he wore a Javelina jersey.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A 2011 Super Bowl champ and current Defensive Backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Al Harris came back to where it all started: Javelina Nation.

"The whole time here was good for me. I was a long ways from my famliy but still had family here. Everybody here made you feel like family, so I would just say this experience in general was awesome," said Harris.

He made his debut in Kingsville back in 1995.

"The expectations were huge coming in, like, you were expected to win which was great, so the culture here was already built," Harris added.

He went on to play for five teams in the NFL and got him a nice championship ring with the Packers. Before the ring and playoff appearances, he wore a Javelina jersey. Harris earned two lone star conference championships in two seasons. His time on the field was something his former coach is still proud of.

"That's what makes a good coach, players like Al. He was really a great young man, of course great player but his character was first class as well," said Ron Marks, former Javelina Offensive coordinator, former head coach and athletic director for Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The Javelina said he loves the South Texas roots he planted decades ago. So much, he'll always come back.

"I appreciate Kingsville. I tell people all the time, the guys I went to school with. I still bank with Kleberg First National, so same account back when I was in school, so I appreciate Kingsville," said Harris.

