Javelina Football suits up and puts a wrap on spring football

KINGSVILLE, Texas — All smiles in Kingsville at Javelina Stadium from the field to the stands for the blue and white spring football game.

"They were chopping at the bit to get out here for spring football, and again, we've had a really good spring. Working in practice 15 today and finishing it with our annual spring game," said Mike Salinas, the Head Football Coach for the Javelinas.

The spring game is a tradition for the Javelina community.

"We've been coming down here. Our older son Kyle has been here for three or four years prior to this and played. It's been a yearly thing," said John Kinyo, the father of #77 Will Kinyo.

The blue and white game is an opportunity to showcase what to look forward to.

"Teach young guys how to compete," said Walker Ring, tight end for the Javelinas. "Trying to get the closest thing we can get to a game-like situation".

Plus a step into the shoes that need to be filled following last season.

"We graduated three really good wide receivers for us, so we have some wide receivers that got to step up, and find their role and their way on our team. We also had to continue develop on running back, and then on defense, we're fortunate to have a lot of guys back," Ring said.

That'll wrap up Spring Football but the Javelinas will be back on the field in the Fall with the home opener on September 3rd.

